Northern group accuses PM of threatening nation, plans rally

People file a complaint at Mueang Phitsanulok provincial police station on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A group of about 40 people in this northern province filed a complaint with police on Sunday accusing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of jeopardising national security. The group is planning a protest on Wednesday.

The group filed their complaint at the Mueang Phitsanulok province police station in Muang district late Sunday morning in connection with the prime minister’s recorded and leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Leading the group of about 40 people, Jak Punchoopet, a former lecturer at Naresuan University, said the phone conversation showed that the prime minister may have violated numerous sections of the Criminal Code.

He said he was referring to Sections 119, 120 and 122, which concern threats from a foreign country towards Thailand, as well as Sections 128 and 129, which address conspiracy with or support for a foreign state that might harm Thailand.

The sections of the Criminal Code carry heavy punishment and could lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Mr Jak said people from Phitsanulok would gather at a public park opposite the Phitsanulok post office on Wednesday evening to show support for the military and demand Ms Paetongtarn take responsibility.

Receiving the complaint from the group, Pol Col Watcharapong Sitthirungroj, chief of the Mueang Phitsanulok provincial police station, said police would gather facts and relevant information and later forward the issue to a relevant organisation for further action.

After filing the complaint, the group sang the national anthem in front of the police station.