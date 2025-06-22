Thai PM confirms coalition support amid Cambodia crisis

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra meets coalition leaders at a hotel in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Ing Shin X account)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday reaffirmed the unity of the remaining coalition partners following the withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party while a cabinet reshuffle is expected to be finalised by the end of this month.

The prime minister on Sunday met with the coalition party leaders at a hotel in Bangkok to inform them of the cabinet shake-up to fill eight seats left vacant after Bhumjaithai pulled out from the government last week.

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who faced calls for the party to withdraw from the government amid reports the party's executive board wanted the prime minister to resign, also attended the 90-minute meeting.

Following the meeting, Ms Paetongtarn posted a message on social media, thanking the coalition parties for their support and stressing that stability would help the country confront external security threats and effectively implement policies.

"At a time when the government and the military have a common understanding and carry out their work under the constitution, and the coalition parties have unity, this will enable the country to face the sensitive situation, safeguard our sovereignty and uphold the dignity of the nation and its people.

"I firmly believe that no threat is greater than the power of the Thai people and our government will work tirelessly for the good of the country."

According to sources, the Pheu Thai Party is expected to take over several key ministerial posts previously held by the Bhumjaithai Party. Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is reportedly set to become the interior minister while Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong is tipped to be the labour minister, replacing Bhumjaithai's Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Two possible candidates being discussed to succeed Mr Phumtham as defence minister are Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit and Gen Sunai Prapuchane, a former assistant army chief. Former culture minister Sermsak Pongpanich is said to be in the running for a deputy interior minister post while the DES portfolio may be handed to former PM's Office Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee.

The Klatham Party is reportedly reassigning Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, a post previously held by Bhumjaithai's Supamas Isarabhakdi. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn of the Klatham Party is tipped to succeed Ms Narumon as agriculture minister.

As for the Democrat Party, Deputy Public Health Minister Dech-it Khaothong is speculated to be appointed deputy interior minister. The party is also expected to gain an additional cabinet seat, with Chaichana Dechdecho tipped to become deputy public health minister. Natural Resources and Environment Ministry permanent secretary-general Jatuporn Buruspat is reportedly in line to be named deputy prime minister and commerce minister.

The vetting of candidates and the submission of the new cabinet list for royal endorsement are expected to be completed by the end of this month, according to the sources.

The UTN Party's quota reportedly remains unchanged, while calls for the UTN to review its stance are growing.

UTN party spokesman Akkaradech Wongpitakroj on Sunday dismissed rumours that the party is negotiating for an additional cabinet seat in exchange for remaining in the coalition.

He said that the UTN leader will decide whether any internal reshuffle within the party is necessary.

When asked about reports suggesting the party had resolved to demand the prime minister's resignation, Mr Akkaradech said that only the party leader is authorised to speak on the matter and any information citing unnamed party sources is unofficial.

The party's meeting on June 19 focused on measures to prevent a House dissolution, which could disrupt the scrutiny process of the 2026 fiscal year national budget bill, he said, adding that there was definitely no discussion about pushing Mr Pirapan to become prime minister.

Mr Pirapan refrained from giving interviews after the meeting due to political courtesy as he wanted the prime minister to hear from him directly, not from the media, he said.