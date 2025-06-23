Constitutional Court to review petition against PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expresses her gratitude to the Thai public after apologising for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen, at Government House on June 19. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Constitutional Court is expected to begin the preliminary examination of the petition filed by a group of senators seeking to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her position Monday, a source says.

The petition, which was submitted to the secretariat of the court late last week, will be put to a primary screening by officials to determine whether it meets the requirements for consideration, the source said.

The process will include the verification of the authenticity of the petitioners' signatures, and court officials will review if the reasons cited to push for the PM's removal align with constitutional provisions. If the process can be completed by Tuesday, the petition can be deliberated as soon as Thursday.

The court previously held meetings on Wednesdays, though recently the meetings have shifted to Thursdays. However, as of press time Sunday, the court has yet to schedule its next meeting, and the court's judges have not been asked to convene a meeting to discuss the petition. If all of the supporting documents are in order, the petition will be forwarded to a screening sub-committee consisting of at least three of the court's judges, who will assess whether or not the petition meets the legal criteria for consideration.

The case will only be submitted to a full panel of judges for a vote once this step is completed. "There is currently no plan for a meeting on Wednesday or Thursday," the source said. "If an extraordinary session is needed, a meeting could be called as early as July 1, with the meeting potentially taking place on July 2 or 3." The court's judges are also scheduled to take part in a leadership programme on the rule of law and democracy next week, which means some may need to cancel their travel plans if a meeting is called.

A court hearing would open potential new hazards for the PM, who is already having trouble keeping her coalition partners happy amid the row over her leaked chat with Cambodia's strongman Hun Sen. "At this point, there has been no discussion regarding a special meeting, likely because officials are still in the process of reviewing the petition received on Friday," the source said.

If the court accepts the case and orders a temporary suspension of Ms Paetongtarn, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to serve as acting prime minister, said Paisal Puechmongkol, legal expert and former adviser to Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

Mr Paisal also said internal military movements and investigations into high-profile political cases suggest a looming broader institutional action.