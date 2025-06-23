Thai police urged to probe Cambodia's Hun Sen

Hun Sen, then Cambodian prime minister, arrived in Bangkok to attend the 34th ASEAN Summit in June 2019. File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party has lodged a police complaint against Cambodian Senate president, Hun Sen, after he was heard in a leaked audio clip ordering the murder of his political opponents in Thailand.

In a complaint submitted to Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch, National Police chief, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves urged the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to launch an investigation into the matter.

The audio recording was first released by Al Jazeera last month.

In the recording, Hun Sen could be heard ordering Khleang Huot, the deputy governor of Phnom Penh, to orchestrate the murder of Lim Kimya, a former Cambodian opposition MP. He was gunned down in Bangkok in January this year.

Cambodian opposition activist Phorn Phanna, who was featured in the Al Jazeera report, was assaulted by a group of Cambodian-speaking men in Rayong back in August 2023, said Pol Gen Sereepisuth.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth, a former national police chief, said that Thai officers can file charges against Hun Sen for a crime committed in Thailand, despite his order being issued overseas.

When asked about the complaint filed by Prime Minister’s deputy secretary-general Somkid Chueakong over the 17-minute voice recording between Hun Sen and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pol Gen Sereepisuth said Mr Somkid did so to defend the prime minister and that his filing was not seriously meant to prosecute Hun Sen.

Mr Somkid submitted the petition to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) last week.

Pol Gen Kittharath said that the police will summon those named in the complaints before pursuing charges against Hun Sen. The national police chief said the investigators have nothing to be concerned about.

As of now, the CCIB officers have launched a preliminary investigation and are now gathering more evidence to support the accusations, said Pol Gen Kittharath.