Thai cabinet reshuffle nears completion

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Cabinet take a group photo at Government House on Sept 7, 2024. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

A cabinet reshuffle is nearing completion with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai tipped to become interior minister and Gen Sunai Prabhuchane, a former assistant army chief, to succeed him as defence minister, sources said.

The cabinet reshuffle appears to be taking final shape, with reports indicating that replacements for the eight ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party who recently resigned — along with several position swaps — are expected to be finalised on Tuesday.

In a significant shift within the ruling Pheu Thai Party, Mr Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister, is set to be reassigned as deputy prime minister as well as interior minister.

Taking his place at the Defence Ministry will be Gen Sunai Prabhuchane, former commander of the Special Warfare Command and former assistant army chief, the sources said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong is expected to become labour minister in a single role. Meanwhile, Chakkraphong Saengmanee, former PM's Office minister, is to assume the DES portfolio.

Within the Kla Tham Party, Attakorn Sirilathayakorn will be appointed minister of agriculture and cooperatives, replacing Narumon Pinyosinwat, who will be moved to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. All other ministerial roles in the party remain unchanged.

From the Democrat Party, Dech-it Khaothong, currently deputy public health minister, will be reassigned as deputy interior minister. His public health post will be taken over by Chaiyanat Detdecho.

For the United Thai Nation Party, the "Group of 18" led by Suchart Chomklin is expected to put forward Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for natural resources and environment, as deputy prime minister and commerce minister.

Mr Suchart will remain as deputy commerce minister. The faction under Pirapan Salirathavibhaga will retain its two positions: Mr Pirapan will continue as deputy prime minister and energy minister, and Akanat Promphan Promphan will remain industry minister.

In the Chartthaipattana Party, Varawut Silpa-archa, currently social development and human security minister, is expected to be appointed education minister.

Prapat Potasuthon will serve as deputy education minister. The Social Development and Human Security Ministry will be allocated to Pheu Thai, the sources said.

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the People's Party, commented on recent indications that coalition partners are prepared to remain in government.

She expressed scepticism about the true stability of the alliance, stating that the current political situation remains highly uncertain.

“We will only know the true equation of parliamentary support once the House convenes [on July 3] and begins voting on key legislative items [notably the Entertainment Complex Bill],'' she said.