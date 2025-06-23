Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham calls on protesters to obey the law

Members of the ‘United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty’ group, led by activists Jatuporn Prompan, Nitithorn Lamlua, and Pichit Chaimongkol, pose for a photograph after meeting with police to discuss the upcoming anti-government demonstration on Saturday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is urging protesters planning to join a protest on Saturday to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could deepen national divisions.

The protest was organised to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has come under fire over her handling of the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Phumtham stressed the need for unity in the face of external threats.

“What Cambodia wants most is our weakness,” he said.

While affirming citizens’ right to express dissent, he cautioned against crossing legal boundaries.

“Thailand has already endured enough. The current conflict has had a profound impact, and further unrest would only worsen the situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Ruam Palang Paen Din Pok Pong Athipatai (“United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty”) group, led by former United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) leader Jatuporn Prompan, met with Metropolitan Police Bureau officials to coordinate protest logistics.

Their discussion focused on legal compliance, traffic arrangements, and public safety.

The group plans to set up a stage facing Asok-Din Daeng Road near Victory Monument. They pledged the rally will be peaceful, with no weapons, no overnight occupation, and no relocation.

Mr Jatuporn also called on police to help establish screening checkpoints to prevent interference by third parties and urged the authorities not to deploy crowd control units, which he said could provoke unnecessary clashes.

He expressed confidence that people from across the country would turn out to defend the nation’s sovereignty and warned the government against obstructing a lawful and peaceful protest.

“If the situation deteriorates due to government interference or foreign intervention, the next protest will be at Government House,” he declared.