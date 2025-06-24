United Thai Nation founder says leader Pirapan unfit for cabinet role

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. (File photo)

The founder of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party on Monday opposed the appointment of party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga as a cabinet member in the upcoming reshuffle, saying he was ethically unfit to hold the post.

Seksakol Atthawong, the party founder, submitted a petition against Mr Pirapan's inclusion in the cabinet lineup to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and warned that his appointment could cause legal trouble for the premier.

He said Mr Pirapan, who currently serves as deputy prime minister and energy minister, is being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for an ethical violation.

Mr Pirapan was accused of violating ethics for placing a sticker bearing his name on relief bags distributed to disaster victims in the South in December, according to news outlet Isra News. The bags were reportedly provided by another state office.

Mr Seksakol said the UTN leader is also being probed by the NACC and the Election Commission (EC) for breaching the constitution over shareholdings in four private companies, which could potentially lead to him being disqualified by the Constitutional Court.

He said the prime minister should avoid a misstep like her predecessor, former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from the post by the Constitutional Court for appointing an ex-convict as a cabinet minister.

Mr Seksakol also accused Mr Pirapan of mismanaging the party and creating an internal rift. "The decision to reshuffle the cabinet or dissolve the House rests with the prime minister. But she should be careful because he [Mr Pirapan] is under investigation and the case is about to be filed with the Constitutional Court. If he is found guilty, the prime minister could be ousted," he said.

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee, who yesterday also submitted a similar petition against Mr Pirapan to the prime minister, said he would file a petition with the Election Commission (EC) on Wedneday seeking the dissolution of all coalition parties for instigating divisiveness after the leaked conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.

Mr Sonthiya called on the UTN to withdraw from the government now that Ms Paetongtarn has decided not to quit.