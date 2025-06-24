Speaker tells govt to get its act together

Listen to this article

Wan Noor: Bill passage 'top priority'

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Monday urged the government to sort out political turmoil to secure the passage of the national budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, saying the bill was crucial to the economy.

Speaking during an interview from China, Mr Wan Noor acknowledged political uncertainty after the pull-out of the Bhumjaithai Party from the coalition last week, which leaves the Pheu Thai-led administration with 261 seats out of 495.

He said the House of Representatives and the government are separate entities, so the political chaos facing the government and any changes in the coalition government shouldn't have an impact on the House's function.

"How many votes the government can muster is up to the session. MPs are free to cast their vote, so it is unpredictable. I hope the government can soldier on as we currently face so many problems. Without unity, it will affect efforts to address the people's difficulties," he said.

He said the passage of the national budget bill is a top priority, and the government needs to ensure its passage without delay.

"Public spending is essential, and the private sector is also watching closely [to decide on their investment plans]," he said.

The House approved the government's 3.78 trillion-baht budget bill for the next fiscal year in its first reading on May 31 after a 41-hour debate, with 322 votes in favour and 158 against.

After clearing the first reading, a committee was set up to scrutinise the allocations for each government agency and determine whether any adjustments should be made before the bill proceeds to its second and third readings.

Mr Wan Noor also recommended that the government refrain from pushing ahead with controversial issues when asked if the narrow majority can derail the national budget and the casino-entertainment complex bill.

The entertainment complex bill is already listed on the House's agenda, with a parliamentary session expected on July 9 to debate the bill.

He said the government and opposition whips should hold talks if the casino-entertainment complex bill remains the priority, and stressed that a delay in the budget bill passage could cause serious problems.

The 2026 budget allocations included 70.2% for regular operating expenditure, 22.7% for investment, 4% for debt repayments, and 3.1% for reserves to compensate the treasury balance.