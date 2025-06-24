Anti-graft body to probe PM’s ethics on her phone call with Hun Sen
Thailand
Politics

Anti-graft body to probe PM’s ethics on her phone call with Hun Sen

PUBLISHED : 24 Jun 2025 at 04:55

WRITER: Online Reporters

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expresses her gratitude to the Thai public after apologising for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen, at Government House on June 19. Apichart Jinakul
The National Anti-Corruption Commission reportedly resolved to investigate the ethics of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding her recent phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The resolution responded to a petition from Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja on Friday last week. He submitted petitions asking the Constitutional Court and the NACC to relieve Prime Minister Paetongtarn of her duties following the leak of the telephone call with Hun Sen.

The official letter asked whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn had committed corruption by willfully violating the constitution or laws, or seriously breached ethical standards.

Simultaneously, a request was submitted to the Constitutional Court, asking it to determine whether Ms Paetongtarn’s tenure as prime minister should be terminated in accordance with Sections 160 and 170 which concern the ethics of ministers and the termination of ministers’ office.

The conversation included derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region, branding him an adversary, as well as a submissive tone towards the Cambodian strongman, in which Ms Paetongtarn signalled readiness to comply with Hun Sen’s demands — an act viewed as a serious affront to Thai national interests.

It was reported that the NACC ordered officials concerned to transcribe the audio recording, translate Cambodian conversations in the phone call, question witnesses and study legal aspects in the ethical case of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin. If officials find a case, they will propose the NACC form a probe committee to handle the case of Ms Paetongtarn.

Meanwhile, the office of the Constitutional Court said that the court’s next meeting to consider cases was set for July 1.

