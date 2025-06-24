United Thai Nation sticks with coalition

Country in a fragile state and government needs to stay the course, says Akanat

“If we abandon ship now, we risk everyone onboard perishing,” says Akanat Promphan, industry minister and United Thai Nation Party secretary-general. (Photo: Ministry of Industry)

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the Pheu Thai-led government, citing the precarious state of affairs in the country and the need for steady leadership amid multiple crises.

Considering the current situation, from border tensions to US trade policy and oil supply disruptions from Iran, Thailand is in a fragile state, said party secretary-general Akanat Promphan, who is also the minister of industry.

He admitted the decision to stay in the coalition was not an easy one.

After extensive discussions with MPs and party members, and despite internal dissent, a consensus finally emerged to stay the course, said Mr Akanat, who likened the party’s role to that of a ship’s captain navigating a storm.

“If we abandon ship now, we risk everyone onboard perishing,” he said.

Pressed on whether the party could win back disillusioned supporters now that it has decided not to leave the coalition, Mr Akanat admitted to some uncertainty.

“I understand how they feel. Now that the decision has been made, I can no longer avoid speaking frankly [to the public],” he said.

Asked whether the party would support the government to the end, Mr Akanat said the situation is still unfolding, noting that the Constitutional Court has yet to decide whether it will accept a petition seeking to oust Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

“Anything could happen. We’ll do our best for today,” he said.

The coalition led by Pheu Thai now holds about 255 seats in the 495-member House and cannot afford more defections.

With the exit last week of Bhumjaithai Party, UTN is now the second-largest party in the coalition with 36 seats, but it is divided into two factions containing 18 MPs each.

One of the factions, led by former labour minister Suchart Chomklin, is still deciding whether to remain in the party.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn, meanwhile, has confirmed that the cabinet reshuffle list has been finalised following discussions with all coalition party leaders. The next step will be to submit the list of new ministers for qualification checks.

She said there were no further issues. She also vehemently denied any possibility of her assuming the defence minister’s post.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has been tipped to become interior minister, but for now he and his deputies are working closely with the armed forces on border-related issues, she said.