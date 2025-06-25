Senator calls for action on new charter

Senator Nantana Nantavaropas has called on House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to expedite the inclusion of the referendum on constitutional amendments to kick-start the long-awaited charter amendment process.

In her capacity as a subcommittee member of the Senate committee on political development, public participation, human rights and consumer protection, Ms Nantana on Tuesday submitted a formal request to the House speaker urging swift action on the bill, which has been on hold for 180 days.

The letter was received on Mr Wan's behalf by his spokesman, Kampee Ditthakorn.

After the lower and upper chambers locked horns, the bill was suspended for a "cooling-off period" of nearly six months, which has now passed.

The Senate insisted the double majority rule was the best criterion for passing a referendum that would decide issues of national significance, such as rewriting the constitution, while the House had in December rejected the Senate's version of the referendum bill, which required a double majority.

Once parliament reconvenes on July 3, the House will immediately consider the bill, and once approved, the Election Commission (EC) will then draft the relevant regulations to hold a national referendum, Ms Nantana said.

This step is essential to begin the process of amending the 2017 constitution, which she believes contains many flaws and is to blame for all major current political problems.

She called on independent senators, unaffiliated with political parties, as well as MPs who campaigned on promises to amend the charter during the 2023 general election, to cooperate in drafting a new constitution that promotes democracy and good governance.

With the ruling Pheu Thai Party pushing for constitutional amendments during its remaining time in office, a revised charter should provide a way out of the country's current political crisis, she said.

"Rewriting the constitution is the only way out of this crisis," she said. "If all goes well, the process could be completed by 2030, helping Thailand secure a government that truly represents the will of the people.

"Dissolving the House simply returns power to the people. If the government has performed well, the public will vote it back in. If not, voters will choose the opposition. Either way, the process of reform will continue," she said.