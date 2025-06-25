Court acquits Rangsiman of defaming ex-senator Upakit

Rangsiman Rome, then a Move Forward Party-list MP, speaks to reporters on Aug 3, 2023. He is now an MP for the opposition People's Party. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Criminal Court has acquitted People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome in a defamation case brought against him by former senator Upakit Pachirayangkun.

The court ruled that his remarks were made fairly in the course of performing his duty as a member of parliament.

The ruling was read out at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok on Wednesday morning.

In the suit, Mr Rangsiman was accused of defaming Mr Upakit in interviews at his party’s headquarters on April 10, 2023. The opposition MP made reference to the former senator allegedly being linked to drug trafficking.

Mr Rangsiman denied the charge and was released on bail.

Speaking before attending the courtroom to hear the ruling, Mr Rangsiman said he had confidence in the evidence he had presented to the court. He was not worried about the outcome.

Mr Rangsiman said his comments were made in his capacity as an MP, both within and outside the House, and were in response to media inquiries. He insisted that no fabricated evidence had been introduced.

The list-MP said the plaintiff had earlier filed two other cases against him and a lower court had dismissed them both.

“If the court rules in my favour today (Wednesday), I will continue performing my duty, focusing on border security issues. I have not prepared anything special today and am not worried,’’ the opposition MP said.

The court on Wednesday ruled in favour of Mr Rangsiman, saying that his comments were made in good faith and constituted legitimate scrutiny of a public figure, consistent with his role as an MP, according to a source at the court.

Earlier, Mr Upakit had said he would sue Mr Rangsiman for defaming him after the Criminal Court on March 26 acquitted him of money laundering and assisting a tri-national criminal organisation.

Mr Upakit said he would seek compensation for the damage to his reputation, which he said he suffered following Mr Rangsiman’s allegation in a general debate in the House of Representatives in 2023.

Mr Upakit was accused of having ties with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested in Bangkok for drug trafficking and money laundering on Sept 17, 2022. He denied the charges. One of those arrested with him was a son-in-law of Mr Upakit.

The Criminal Court acquitted him of all charges, saying there was no evidence showing that he had a role in transactions from 22 bank accounts connected to Tun Min Latt’s businesses.