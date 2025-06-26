Don't rush censure bid, Bhumjaithai told

Listen to this article

Parit Wacharasindhu, a People’s Party list-MP and party spokesman, says Bhumjaithai needs to justify to other opposition parties why it thinks a no-confidence motion is needed now.

The opposition People's Party (PP) appears reluctant to join the Bhumjaithai Party's swift move in seeking a no-confidence debate against embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra immediately after parliament reconvenes on July 3.

Before Bhumjaithai can proceed with its censure debate plan, it needs to discuss with the other parties the reasons why it believes a no-confidence motion is now required, Parit Wacharasindhu, a PP list-MP and party spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Some observers say the party could lack the numbers to proceed unless it can convince other parties, some of which want to wait for the cabinet reshuffle.

Bhumjaithai, now in opposition after withdrawing from the government following the leak of Ms Paetongtarn’s controversial phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, announced on Tuesday its intention to file a no-confidence motion against the PM over her leadership and handling of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

“We will surely file a no-confidence motion, but as this powerful mechanism can be used only once in each parliamentary session, we need to be certain it will be used accurately and effectively,” he said. The session begins on July 3 and ends on July 2 next year.

“At this point, more discussions among the opposition parties will be required to jointly decide on the right time to submit the planned no-confidence motion,” said Mr Parit. The PP has called a party meeting to discuss a no-confidence motion, aiming to reach a formal resolution before proceeding to talk with other opposition parties, he said.

If Bhumjaithai has any new information to justify grilling the PM in a censure debate, which the PP might not yet have, it should first share it with the PP and other parties, he said.

However, if such information is not truly new, Bhumjaithai would inevitably face questions as to why it had kept the information secret for so long and why it now wants to press for a censure debate, said Mr Parit.

He also dismissed the government’s call for the opposition to wait until the government has pursued its policies for a longer period before determining whether a no-confidence motion is warranted.

Mr Parit said the PP would prefer to wait until the new cabinet reshuffle list is confirmed so it can consider whether others, in addition to the prime minister, should be included in the intended no-confidence motion.

While waiting, he said, he would like Ms Paetongtarn to take more time to reflect on her actions as government leader and whether she still deserves the public’s trust.

“If she realises she cannot win back the people’s trust, the People’s Party insists the best solution is for the PM to dissolve the House and return power to the voters,” said Mr Parit.

“Once the no-confidence motion is submitted, the PM will no longer have the option to dissolve parliament.”

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, in his capacity as a key figure in the ruling party, said that although Bhumjaithai is now in the opposition and eager to take on its new role, he believes the government needs more time to focus on its work before facing any no-confidence motion.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, also from Pheu Thai, meanwhile, expressed doubt over whether Bhumjaithai would be able to garner sufficient support for a no-confidence motion as soon as the new parliamentary session begins.

Bhumjaithai has only 69 votes, while at least 99 are required to back a no-confidence motion, she said, suggesting that Bhumjaithai consult with the PP first. “The People’s Party and its leader have yet to say anything about filing a no-confidence motion,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Paetongtarn declined to comment on Hun Sen’s latest remark, in which he claimed he was certain Thailand would have a new prime minister within three months. She only flashed a smile at waiting reporters and left in a car without responding to their questions.