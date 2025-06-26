Kla Tham set to lead Education Ministry

Klatham Party de facto leader Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser to the party, greets dairy farmers at parliament on March 24. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Kla Tham Party is set to be assigned the Ministry of Education, with Narumon Pinyosinwat expected to sit at the helm.

The party holds 26 MP seats and, according to Phayao MP and chief adviser to the party Capt Thamanat Prompow, has the additional support of at least 37 MPs from other parties.

It will eventually run two ministries once the reshuffle is over.

Currently, the party oversees the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, led by Mr Narumon, who is the party leader, and two deputy ministers, Akkhara Prompow and Itthi Sirilathayakorn.

Ms Narumon will move to the Education Ministry, while Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, also from Kla Tham, has emerged as the top choice to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The cabinet reshuffle is set to replace outgoing figures from the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), which recently withdrew from the ruling coalition, leaving eight ministerial portfolios vacant.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday said she had held talks with the coalition parties, and the process of submitting candidate profiles for qualification checks is underway.

Once completed, the list of new ministers will be submitted for royal endorsement.

Mr Akkhara, who recently quit the Pheu Thai Party to fully join Kla Tham, will retain his position as the deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives, while Mr Itthi will leave his post.

Gp Capt Anudith Nakornthap, the Kla Tham Party's strategic chairman, is considered a strong contender for the deputy education minister role.

However, another contender, Chantawit Tantasith from the Thai Sang Thai Party, is said to be vying for the same post.

Other coalition partners, including the Democrat Party and the Chartthaipattana Party, are expected to be assigned at least one deputy ministerial position each.