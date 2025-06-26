Anti-graft body opens review of PM’s audio clip

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters at Government House on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has acknowledged the start a preliminary investigation into the audio recording of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

NACC secretary-general Saroj Phuengrampan confirmed a complaint regarding the clip had been submitted to the commission.

He emphasised that it is not uncommon for the NACC to receive such complaints in high-profile cases and stressed that any findings will be presented formally to the NACC's board.

Addressing public concern over a 10-day timeline mentioned in media reports, Mr Saroj clarified this period refers only to the initial fact-finding process and transcript verification, not to the completion of the case.

"There is no pressure or rush to expedite this investigation beyond the standard process," he said.

Mr Saroj said the case is still at the preliminary screening stage, where officials are determining whether it falls within the NACC's jurisdiction. Given the ethical implications of the conversation, the commission is reviewing whether it constitutes a serious ethical violation.

He said the initial phase involves analysing the content of the clip, which includes dialogue in multiple languages.

"Accurate translation and transcription are essential," he said. If needed, Thai language experts or individuals proficient in the languages concerned may be consulted.

The leaked conversation included derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region, branding him an adversary, as well as a submissive tone towards the Cambodian strongman, in which Ms Paetongtarn signalled readiness to comply with Hun Sen's demands.

When asked whether Ms Paetongtarn would be summoned for questioning, Mr Saroj said if existing evidence is sufficient, there may be no need for her direct involvement at this stage.

He also addressed speculation about potential political motives and urgency behind the probe. "This is standard procedure in any significant case. We are acting without political interference," he said.

Responding to questions about potential involvement by national security or diplomatic agencies, Mr Saroj said further action would depend on the investigation's findings.