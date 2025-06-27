Senate urges govt to pull casino bill

Listen to this article

Protesters rally against the government’s draft law to establish casino entertainment complexes, in front of Government House on March 11. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A Senate committee reviewing the casino-entertainment complex bill has urged the government to withdraw its draft legislation, warning that it may violate multiple sections of the 2017 Constitution.

Sen Veerapun Suvannamai, chair of the panel, said on Thursday that the bill potentially breaches Sections 3, 58, 63 and 65, as it failed to clearly mention the inclusion of casinos from the outset. The panel's conclusions followed a two-month study.

Sen Veerapun said that since the Pheu Thai-led government initially framed the proposal as an entertainment complex bill without disclosing plans for casinos, it could be deemed contrary to the national strategy.

A petition to the Constitutional Court, he said, could result in a ruling against the bill.

In terms of economic viability, the panel found little evidence to support the claim that legalised casinos would significantly boost the nation's GDP. The National Economic and Social Development Council told the panel that global trends show a decline in casino revenues, suggesting now is a poor time for Thailand to enter the sector, said Sen Veerapun.

"Most casino profits go to private investors, not the state," said the senator, referring to the global trend. "This raises serious doubts about the government's projected tax revenue."

On the issue of social impact, Sen Veerapun noted that while the government argues legal casinos could reduce illegal gambling, only about 10,000 Thais, with 50 million baht in their bank accounts, would be eligible to gamble in casinos under the proposed regulations.

Those currently betting underground are unlikely to switch, he added, especially if access is limited by strict wealth requirements.

Responding to Pheu Thai's announcement that the bill will be pushed to the bottom of the legislative agenda when parliament reconvenes on July 3, the senator said deferring the debate on the matter is insufficient. "The government should withdraw the bill altogether," he said.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, yesterday said the casino policy was one of the key reasons Bhumjaithai withdrew from the coalition government.

He questioned whether legalising casinos would genuinely boost the economy, asking, "Who really benefits? What do ordinary Thais gain?"

He argued that casinos concentrate wealth among a few investors while triggering social issues, such as crime and family problems.

"Thailand has many unique strengths that should be prioritised over casinos," he said, noting that even some coalition partners hesitate to support the policy. "If they push ahead, I'm fortunate to have stepped away and can now speak freely."

Despite mounting criticism, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat claimed the government would have enough support to pass the legislation when the time is right.