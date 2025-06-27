Hun Sen says Thailand owes him gratitude, threatens to expose Shinawatras

Listen to this article

Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen, who is currently the Senate President and five-star General, speaks to soldiers during his visits of armed forces stationed along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province on Thursday. (Pool photo)

Cambodian Senate President Samdech Hun Sen has asserted that Thailand owes him a debt of gratitude for once sheltering members of the Shinawatra family, in the latest exchange in the ongoing dispute between him and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Speaking during a local government meeting in Cambodia on Friday, the former prime minister said, “You must understand that Cambodia is not unintelligent; we know your politics well,” seeming to directly comment on Thailand’s leadership.

Hun Sen further stated he would elaborate more in the coming days, adding, “Even when you planned to remove (Bhumjaithai Party leader) Anutin Charnvirakul from his posts as deputy prime minister and interior minister, you told me. If you can betray your own citizens, why would you not dare betray me? Of course, you would.”

Indicating that he warned Ms Paetongtarn, the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, about the potential repercussions of acting against Mr Anutin, Hun Sen then threatened to reveal details of his discussions with the Shinawatra family, including comments that could be construed as lese majeste.

Cambodia's former prime minister Hun Sen, second left, poses for a picture during his meeting with Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, second right, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, in Bangkok, Thailand, in this handout image released on Feb 21, 2024.

Addressing Thaksin, Hun Sen said, “Take good care of your daughter. Your child is a prime minister, but so am I” (referring to his son Hun Manet). He added, “Don’t misunderstand who I am. I do not owe a debt to Thailand; that is a matter between states. It is your people that owe me a debt of gratitude.”

“I am not bound by gratitude. All I want is an equal relationship built on mutual respect, with no encroachment and no intervention.”

‘Losing patience’ and more to expose

Hun Sen said that he had recorded a now-infamous exchange with Ms Paetongtarn, stating his intention to release the audio after the Thai government criticised Cambodian troop movements at the border as a form of withdrawal.

He claimed he had “lost patience” with the Thai prime minister due to repeated insults, describing her comments to the Second Army Region commander as rebellious. He also expressed readiness for Cambodia to take military action if necessary.

The former prime minister said he would monitor the Thai government’s response and potentially expose sensitive details about Thai ministers over a period of four to five hours.

Cambodia a 'victim' in call centre operations

Hun Sen also alleged that the global rise in call centre scams originates from Thailand, urging international authorities to investigate thoroughly.

The 72-year-old ex-military officer claimed that Cambodia is merely a “victim” in this context and emphasised Thailand’s role — a neighbour with a major international airport — as a hub exploited by cybercriminals and black-market operators.

He called on countries, especially the United States and China, to collaborate in scrutinising and addressing the issue.

The Cambodian government remains committed to ongoing international cooperation in the fight against all forms of transnational cybercrime, he added.

These remarks come amidst escalating tensions surrounding cybercrime and regional security.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, authorities on Thursday ordered all local telecom providers to cease offering broadband and mobile internet services to Cambodia, as part of the government’s efforts to dismantle call centre scams and curb cybercrime.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn has vowed to dismantle scam gangs based in Cambodia, stating, “The more they lose, the safer Thais are.”

Relations between the two countries were tense after troops exchanged fire on May 28 in the disputed Chong Bok border area, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier. Both countries have massed troops along the frontier and closed or shortened the operational hours of several land crossings that act as vital trade links.

Cambodia has sought to get the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to help settle land disputes in Chong Bok and three other border areas with Thailand. That has angered Bangkok, which has said it doesn’t recognise the court’s jurisdiction.