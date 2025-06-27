Chaikasem a ‘ready but reluctant’ PM

Former attorney-general says health is good but he would rather see a younger person in the role

Chaikasem Nitisiri, 76, is the third and final prime ministerial candidate named by the Pheu Thai Party in the 2023 general election. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Chaikasem Nitisiri, the third and final prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party in the 2023 election, says he would be willing to take over from Paetongtarn Shinawatra but only if “necessary”, amid speculation he could become Thailand’s next premier.

With Srettha Thavisin already having been removed from office and Ms Paetongtarn now facing several petitions seeking her removal, the only option for Pheu Thai appears to be Mr Chaikasem, who will turn 77 in August.

Ms Paetongtarn is experiencing a crisis of confidence in the wake of fallout from a leaked phone call between her and Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.

When asked whether he was ready to step in, should Ms Paetongtarn resign or be removed, Mr Chaikasem said there were many younger people capable of taking on the role, but he would step up if called.

“If necessary, that will be fine. But [my hope is](#) it won’t be,” he said, reiterating his desire to see someone from the younger generation lead the nation.

“For me, I would be willing to serve if assigned. But if I had a choice, I’d rather not — that would suit me just as well,” he said.

The ruling party need not be concerned about how he might feel if someone else were nominated, he said, adding he would support whoever was most suited to lead the government.

“Am I ready to take on the premiership? As long as I remain in politics, I must always be prepared,” he said.

“But do I truly want to be prime minister? Who would willingly take on such an exhausting job? I wouldn’t. I’d rather spend time with my family and do whatever I please.”

Mr Chaikasem, a former attorney-general, confirmed that his previous health issues had been resolved.

The blood clot found at the back of his neck, which caused a stroke, has since dissolved, and there were no other health problems he needs to worry about, he said, while playing golf on Friday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, in his role as a senior Pheu Thai figure, insisted the party currently has no “Plan B” should Ms Paetongtarn be removed from office.

“No, we’re not thinking about that at the moment,” he said.

“Our only focus now is for the prime minister to continue her work in government and complete the cabinet reshuffle as soon as possible,” Mr Phumtham added.