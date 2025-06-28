Cabinet shake-up 'underway'

A woman holds a sign with a message "Love PM Ing" as she and other supporters of Prime Minister Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra gather at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters in Bangkok on Friday afternoon. Ms Paetongtarn submitted the cabinet reshuffle list for royal endorsement on the same day. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra submitted the cabinet reshuffle list for royal endorsement on Friday, with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expected to take over as interior minister, according to a source.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit is likely to be promoted to defence minister, as the ruling Pheu Thai Party now wants the former soldier to take charge of the government's security affairs, the source said.

Several political analysts have predicted that Ms Paetongtarn will also take up the culture portfolio in this reshuffle, enabling her to continue serving as culture minister in the event she is suspended from her role as prime minister. This is the same tactic once used by former prime minister and defence minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Suchart Tancharoen, a Pheu Thai list-MP and former deputy House speaker, is expected to be appointed as a Prime Minister's Office Minister and nominated as the new deputy House speaker under Pheu Thai's quota.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, from Pheu Thai, is set to become Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, while Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, a deputy Pheu Thai leader, is expected to assume the position of labour minister, the source said.

Mr Pongkawin, who oversees Bangkok constituencies for the party, is a nephew of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. He also serves as an adviser to the transport minister.

Former PM's Office Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee from Pheu Thai may be appointed deputy commerce minister. Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa are expected to retain their current posts, the source added.

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, who led a breakaway group of 18 MPs from the United Thai Nation Party, is expected to become deputy interior minister. Meanwhile, Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, will be appointed commerce minister. Mr Jatuporn is also expected to become the leader of the New Opportunity Party, which the faction of 18 MPs aligned with Mr Suchart will join in the next general election, the source said. The party is reportedly backed financially by influential figures in the country's energy sector.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, of the Klatham Party, will be appointed education minister, while Anudit Nakornthap, a former member of the Thai Sang Thai Party who has since defected to Klatham, is likely to serve as deputy education minister.