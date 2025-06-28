Premier opts for forgiveness

Listen to this article

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen on Friday claimed that his friendship with Thaksin Shinawatra has been destroyed by the daughter of his longtime friend, referring to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. (Photo: Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has responded with a message of forgiveness following provocative remarks made by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen during a livestream amid recent tensions between the two nations.

Neither Ms Paetongtarn nor her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has issued a formal rebuttal to Hun Sen's comments. Rather than addressing the content of Hun Sen's remarks directly, Ms Paetongtarn took to Instagram to share a reflective teaching from the late Mae Chee Sansanee Sthirasuta, a revered Thai Buddhist nun.

"Forgive. If you have the opportunity to do so ... then please do. Whether they are aware of your forgiveness or not, the lightness, clarity, and ease already arise within your own heart," she wrote.

The message, shared at the same time Hun Sen was broadcasting live, was widely interpreted as a calm response, reinforcing a message of peace amid rising rhetoric.

In his livestream, Hun Sen alleged that Thaksin was not genuinely ill during his visit to Cambodia in February 2024, and that the former premier had worn medical devices merely for the sake of photographs.

"I flew to Bangkok to visit Thaksin. He was not ill at all," Hun Sen said. "But when it came time to take photos, he asked for props -- a neck brace, an arm brace -- to appear unwell. As soon as the photos were done, he removed them and went to dine. That's not illness, that's theatre. Thai people already have suspicions. I'm only confirming what many have thought, because both Thaksin and his daughter, Paetongtarn, are acting in bad faith."

Hun Sen further claimed that Ms Paetongtarn was fully aware that her father was not genuinely unwell, yet she still took part in deceiving the Constitutional Court. He also stated that Phnom Penh governor, Khuong Sreng, could serve as a witness to the staged illness, along with several Thais who were present at the time.

Hun Sen also claimed that his 30-year friendship with Thaksin had collapsed due to actions taken by Ms Paetongtarn. He accused her of having made disparaging comments, which he said had effectively ended their longstanding personal and political relationship.

The Thai government has not officially responded to these claims. However, officials have continued to stress the importance of diplomacy, restraint, and maintaining peaceful bilateral relations with Cambodia, particularly in light of recent border tensions.

Hun Sen also asserted that Thailand owes him a debt of gratitude for once sheltering members of the Shinawatra family.

"You must understand that Cambodia is not unintelligent; we know your politics well," he said, seeming to directly comment on Thailand's leadership.

Hun Sen further stated he would elaborate more in the coming days, adding, "Even when you planned to remove [Bhumjaithai Party leader] Anutin Charnvirakul from his posts as deputy prime minister and interior minister, you told me. If you can betray your own citizens, why would you not dare betray me? Of course, you would."

Indicating that he warned Ms Paetongtarn about the potential repercussions of acting against Mr Anutin, Hun Sen then threatened to reveal details of his discussions with the Shinawatra family.

Addressing Thaksin, Hun Sen said, "Take good care of your daughter. Your child is a prime minister, but so am I" (referring to his son Hun Manet). He added, "Don't misunderstand who I am. I do not owe a debt to Thailand; that is a matter between states. It is your people that owe me a debt of gratitude."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday that he paid little attention to such remarks, noting that Hun Sen often makes inconsistent statements. He said Hun Sen is engaging in information and psychological warfare, aimed at undermining the credibility of the Thai government.