Cambodia strongman Hun Sen's livestream 'breaks law'

Listen to this article

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen (photo from his Facebook page)

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen's livestream broadcast on Friday amounts to interference in Thailand's internal affairs and violates international protocol, says Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra.

Mr Russ said the livestream appeared to threaten the Thai government's stability, noting Hun Sen's explicit call for regime change breached both international law and Asean principles.

He urged Cambodian authorities to address concerns regarding criminal activity inside its borders, citing reports from organisations including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Amnesty International that have labelled Cambodia a global centre for illicit operations.

"Cambodia should handle these allegations independently, without involving Thailand," Mr Russ said. Thailand, he said, had no obligation to clarify or defend Cambodia's reputation in response to the livestream. He also suggested Hun Sen's remarks might have been politically motivated to benefit certain groups within Thailand.

Hun Sen's livestream came amid heightened tensions between the countries. During the broadcast, he made a series of accusations against the government and several prominent political figures, including former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

The government has not responded formally. However, officials have reiterated the importance of diplomacy, restraint, and maintaining peaceful bilateral ties with Cambodia, particularly amid recent border disputes.

Some observers say the response fails to meet the moment, especially when crowds calling for the PM's resignation in response to the furore over her recent phone call with Hun Sen are hitting the streets.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn called on the government to issue a formal response to Hun Sen's statements to maintain public trust. Mr Somchai stressed that as Hun Sen remains the most influential figure in Cambodian politics, his remarks should be treated as carrying official weight rather than as a personal opinion.

He criticised Hun Sen's call for regime change as a serious breach of diplomatic ethics and an overt interference in Thailand's internal affairs -- especially considering the comments were framed as an attempt to mend bilateral relations.

Mr Somchai also condemned Hun Sen's claim that Cambodia had assisted fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra with her travels to Malaysia and Singapore, saying such actions would constitute a violation of Thai law.

While no statements directly breached Thailand's lese-majeste law, Mr Somchai said several remarks made during the livestream could be interpreted as threats -- including a claim that Cambodia possesses weapons capable of launching missiles directly at Bangkok.

He urged the government to take a firmer stance against Cambodia.