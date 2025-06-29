Coalition wobbles as UTN deny pull-out

Listen to this article

Akkaradet Wongpitakroj (photo: parliament)

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party denies reports of an internal rift spurred by the latest cabinet reshuffle while reaffirming its support for the government.

Akkaradet Wongpitakroj, MP for Ratchaburi and UTN spokesman, dismissed reports that party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also deputy prime minister and energy minister, threatened to withdraw from the coalition government due to dissatisfaction with the cabinet shake-up.

The controversy erupted following reports Mr Pirapan opposed the reassignment of Suchart Chomklin, deputy commerce minister and UTN party-list MP, to the post of deputy interior minister without prior consultation with the party leadership.

The move reportedly led to tensions within the coalition, with concerns it could destabilise a government with a razor-thin parliamentary majority and ongoing public protests such as those held in various spots around the country on Saturday.

The government has found itself in a precarious situation after the Bhumjaithai Party pulled out of the coalition line-up over Pheu Thai Party's demand that it reclaim the powerful interior minister portfolio from Bhumjaithai.

The administration is now teetering with a little more than a dozen majority votes.

The void left by Bhumjaithai has prompted a cabinet reshuffle with Mr Suchart reportedly named deputy interior minister.

He leads the UTN's renegade faction with about 18 MPs opposing the group led by Mr Pirapan. The Suchart "Group of 18" accuses the party leadership of mismanagement and wants out of the UTN.

Mr Akkaradet on Saturday said there had been no internal movements or opposition from party MPs on the matter, contrary to widespread news media reports.

The finalised cabinet list had already been submitted to the King.

"As per protocol, all parties must remain still and avoid any political manoeuvring.

"We have no idea where the rumour (about the rift) originated, but I can confirm the UTN has not taken any action or threatened to withdraw from the government," he said.

Mr Akkaradet also said the party's position remains unchanged from what Mr Pirapan had previously set out: it's continued support for the government.

Despite denials, sources insist Mr Pirapan was displeased with Mr Suchart's appointment, as it was allegedly made without notifying or consulting him. The matter was not discussed in the party's executive committee, which would typically review such decisions.

In response, leading coalition politicians are expected to meet Mr Pirapan to explain Mr Suchart's reallocated cabinet position and defuse tensions. The appointment stemmed from internal negotiations involving the "Group of 18," which had requested one cabinet seat under their quota.

Meanwhile, discontent is also simmering within the ruling Pheu Thai Party, particularly among MPs from the Northeast, who are demanding the second deputy House speaker seat.

This follows the recent resignation of Paradon Prisnanantakul, of Bhumjaithai, from the role.