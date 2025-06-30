Debate on casino complex bill delayed for one month

Danuporn Punnakanta

Debate on the proposed casino-entertainment complex bill -- initially slated as the first item in the upcoming House session on July 3 -- will be postponed by about one month for further review, a move not linked to a political rift, says the Pheu Thai Party.

Party MP and spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta announced the postponement while affirming the bill will be pushed forward to improve tourism infrastructure.

A comprehensive review would be held to gather diverse feedback, particularly regarding gambling access for Thais and potential money laundering.

He added Pheu Thai is collaborating with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to develop robust preventative measures to prevent Thais from becoming addicted to gambling, drawing lessons from international examples like Macau and Singapore.

When asked whether the delay is due to the Bhumjaithai Party's exit from the coalition government and public opposition to the bill, Mr Danuporn said he has held talks with many BJT MPs about the matter, adding some actually agree with the bill.

As a result of the delay, four political amnesty bills, including those proposed by coalition parties, will now go up for debate on July 9, with Pheu Thai hoping the final version of the bill will foster national reconciliation.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha over the weekend urged government and opposition whips to rally behind the amnesty bills in the name of national reconciliation.

The Pheu Thai Party has drafted its own amnesty bill so political offenders can be pardoned, although it reiterated the legislation will not include amnesty for those found guilty under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.