People's Party reminds members they must not support coups

A demonstrator reacts during the rally against the government at Victory Monument on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The People's Party has reminded members not to "step over the party line" by showing any support for a coup to solve the political crisis.

Secretary-general Sarayut Jailak issued the reminder memo to all members and made it public on Monday.

He said all members "must not to step over the party line". They could not send messages backing the use of military force or take part in any activities that could build momentum for a coup.

The party reiterated its demand that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra dissolve the House and let voters make their decision.

The coalition government has been rocked by the political mayhem that followed the leaking of the prime minister's phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said on Sunday the People's Party remained adamantly opposed any move that might set the scene for the armed forces to step in to resolve the crisis.

"We must not allow anyone to use the opportunity of this failure of the prime minister and government to open the way for a coup, or use any non-democratic means to resolve political problems," he said.

The key opposition party made clear its position against coups after protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul warned a huge crowd at an anti-government rally on Saturday of the possibility of military interference.

The media tycoon and former protest firebrand said he was not speaking in favour of a coup.

The demonstration at Victory Monument was organised by the United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty group.

The Campaign for Popular Democracy, an alliance of 15 advocacy groups, on Monday issued a statement demanding Ms Paetongtarn take responsibility for the events surrounding the phone call and resign.

The group also strongly opposed any move for a coup, saying it would affect political stability and erode the credibility of Thailand in the international community.