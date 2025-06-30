Bhumjaithai drafts censure motion against PM over Hun Sen call

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra walks past reporters at Government House on June 18 before she admitted on the same day to having the controversial phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Days after leaving the coalition government, the Bhumjaithai Party has prepared a censure motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and will propose the draft to other opposition parties because it views the premier as threatening national security.

Speaking of the draft on Monday, Bhumjaithai spokeswoman Boonyathida Somchai said that the Palang Pracharath Party had already agreed to support the no-confidence motion and Bhumjaithai would propose the draft to other opposition parties, namely the People’s Party, the Fair Party and the Thai Sang Thai Party.

The censure motion was based on the recent, controversial phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The Bhumjaithai Party considered it a serious issue as the prime minister spoke in an ingratiating manner to the leader of a country in conflict with Thailand, Ms Boonyathida said.

The prime minister apparently took sides with Hun Sen, spoke negatively of the commander of the Second Army Region and described the regional army commander as an opponent, Ms Boonyathida said. The prime minister also promised to meet Hun Sen’s demands.

“This behaviour of the prime minister is already enough. The Bhumjaithai Party will ask Thai MPs to have a censure debate against the prime minister in whom Thai people have lost trust,” the spokeswoman said. She referred to a recent opinion survey which saw Ms Paetongtarn’s popularity plummet after the leaked phone conversation.

The prime minister seemed to be unaware of her wrongdoing, which damaged Thailand. If the prime minister was confident of her innocence, she should give explanations in the House, the Bhumjaithai spokeswoman said.

Ms Paetongtarn’s explanations in the House could dampen public opposition to her continuing as prime minister, Ms Boonyathida said.

The Bhumjaithai Party recently left the coalition government led by Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party as it failed to retain the interior minister’s seat for its leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

Meanwhile, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and the opposition leader, said he would like to wait and see if the Constitutional Court would keep Ms Paetongtarn in office on Tuesday. If the prime minister is suspended, the opposition will not have to file a censure motion against her, Mr Natthaphong said.

He added that he saw other parliamentary mechanisms to check the government.