PM could face court test

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologises for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen, at Government House on June 19. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Constitutional Court is expected to decide on Tuesday on whether to accept a petition accusing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of serious ethical violations, which could put her position at risk.

The petition, initiated by 36 senators, asks the court to investigate a leaked audio clip between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, the president of the Cambodian Senate and seeks her suspension pending the court's ruling.

The leaked conversation included Ms Paetongtarn's derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region, branding him an adversary, as well as a submissive tone towards Hun Sen, with her signalling a readiness to comply with the Cambodian strongman's demands.

She stands accused of lacking qualifications and integrity under Sections 160 (4) and (5) of the constitution. The complaint also alleges that she lacks honesty and engages in conduct that constitutes a grave breach of ethical standards.

If the court accepts the petition, it may order the prime minister to suspend performing her duties pending a ruling. Under this scenario, while the court's decision does not conclude the case, it marks the first step in the judicial review process and is likely to intensify questions over the prime minister's credibility.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post that a suspension order could temporarily ease public pressure.

On the contrary, public protests are likely to escalate and politics could heat up if Ms Paetongtarn is not suspended, Mr Stithorn said.

Based on a much-reported cabinet line-up, the Pheu Thai Party appears to be preparing for the possibility that Ms Paetongtarn may be suspended from duties. Under the anticipated reshuffle, she is also expected to assume the role of culture minister.

"A caretaker prime minister would take over until a court ruling, and the process could take one or two months," he said.

Mr Stithorn said that the government is also running low on its options and that a House dissolution will eventually be unavoidable, even before Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, can be nominated.

In a worst-case scenario, Pheu Thai may be forced to reinstate the Bhumjaithai Party and agree to support its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, as the prime minister, he said.

Olarn Thinbangtieo, deputy dean of Burapha University's faculty of political science and law, said that he believed the court would accept the petition for consideration as the leaked clip is widely seen as undermining her legitimacy and public trust. Even so, Mr Olarn said the court may allow Ms Paetongtarn to continue in office.

"With the cabinet reshuffle process underway and royal endorsement pending, removing her now would raise questions such as who would formally respond to the royal command," he said.

Pheu Thai list-MP Wisut Chainarun on Monday downplayed speculation that Ms Paetongtarn could be suspended from duties, but said the party must be prepared for the court's decision.

In response to a recent opinion poll showing a drop in the prime minister's popularity, he stated that the poll had been conducted earlier, adding that sentiment has now improved, as more people understand the context of the conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.

Mr Wisut also said that street protests against the prime minister are part of the democratic process, but urged protest groups not to call for a military coup or to block roads to disrupt government work.