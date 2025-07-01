Opposition to discuss strategy

Natthaphong: Timing important

Opposition party leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide whether to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, while opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has called for caution, urging MPs to wait for the right moment.

"Let me reaffirm that we are not opposed to, nor do we disagree with, the idea of tabling a no-confidence motion," said Mr Natthaphong, who also leads the main opposition People's Party (PP).

"However, the timing and manner in which it is submitted must be carefully considered. Given the current political climate, it's essential that all opposition parties are in agreement before taking any action," he said.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said that if the Constitutional Court agrees on Tuesday to hear the petition submitted by a group of senators seeking to remove Ms Paetongtarn over her handling of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute, and decides to suspend her pending a ruling, then the motion cannot go ahead.

"A no-confidence motion can only be submitted once per parliamentary session each year. If we move forward with it now, we would have to wait until July next year to file another," Mr Natthaphong warned.

The PP leader expressed concern that certain factions may attempt to exploit the current political uncertainty to push for extra-constitutional measures, including calls for military intervention, a move he said would run counter to democratic principles.

While protesters at Victory Monument on Saturday clearly called for Ms Paetongtarn to step down and for coalition parties to pull out of the government, the movement was led by "the usual faces", figures with a history of involvement in street protests that, in the past, have ended in coups, he said.

Responding to recent opinion polls showing a rise in his popularity at he expense of Ms Paetongtarn, Mr Natthaphong said he was grateful for the public support, though he acknowledged that such figures could fluctuate ahead of the next general election.

On speculation that Ms Paetongtarn could be replaced by an unelected outsider under Section 5 of the constitution, Mr Natthaphong said this was not a scenario the PP supported, but admitted it remained a concern.

For now, he said he hoped opposition parties could reach a consensus on the appropriate timing for a no-confidence motion, taking into account the evolving political situation.

Bhumjaithai Party spokesperson Nan Boontida Somchai said the PP had, in principle, agreed to Bhumjaithai's proposal to push for a no-confidence motion after parliament reconvenes on Thursday.

"The prime minister's conduct borders on posing a threat to national security and carries serious implications for the country's sovereignty," said Ms Nan.