Democrat quits over PM's phone call

Sutham Rahong. (Photo: Facebook Sutham Rahong)

Divisions within the Democrat Party have resurfaced with LCdr Sutham Rahong resigning as secretary to the natural resources and environment minister over the party's decision to remain with the embattled government.

LCdr Sutham's resignation as secretary to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, who leads the Democrats, was recently published in the Royal Gazette. He had served in the role since Nov 5 last year.

However, LCdr Sutham tendered his resignation, effective June 19, in accordance with Section 10 (2) of the Political Officials Act B.E. 2535 (1992).

His resignation came after he voted with a minority bloc within the Democrat Party in favour of withdrawing from the coalition government following the highly controversial audio leak involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, which raised ethical questions about the premier.

LCdr Sutham's resignation highlights growing instability within the Democrat Party as it struggles with internal divisions and mounting political challenges.