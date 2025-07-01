Premier chats with Macron

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a high-level phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, reaffirming both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a recent social media post, Ms Paetongtarn provided details about the call, saying, "I was deeply honoured to speak with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to exchange views on continuing and strengthening cooperation in all dimensions, especially in space technology, defence and clean energy."

According to her, the discussion was aimed at elevating ties between both countries into a strategic partnership, with both sides committed to the shared values of promoting international free trade and a global order based on international rules.

During the call, Ms Paetongtarn highlighted Thailand's proactive role in promoting Asean's centrality and its commitment to addressing transnational crime, particularly online scams, which are a global threat.

The prime minister also reiterated Thailand's resolve to engage in peaceful discussions with Cambodia through existing bilateral mechanisms to find a solution to the border issue, with Mr Macron expressing understanding of Thailand's position and offering his support for the move.

In addition, Ms Paetongtarn thanked France for its support in the negotiations for the Thailand-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement and Thailand's application for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) membership.

She concluded by inviting the French president to make an official visit to Thailand. "I would like to take this opportunity to officially invite President Macron to visit Thailand at a mutually convenient time. President Macron also extended an invitation for me to visit France."