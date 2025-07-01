Paetongtarn serves as PM and culture minister in new cabinet lineup

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to administrative officials at the 12th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Battalion (Fort Surasinghanat) in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, last Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes on the dual role of prime minister and culture minister in the new cabinet lineup announced in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

The new lineup had been royally endorsed by His Majesty the King and an oath-taking ceremony has been set for Thursday.

Ms Paetongtarn remains prime minister and also takes on the culture ministry portfolio, in the new cabinet announced in the Royal Gazette, published on Monday and made public on Tuesday.

Political watchers see her move as a bid to stay in the cabinet if she is temporarily relieved from duty as prime minister by the Constitutional Court's decision due later on Tuesday.

The court will decide whether to accept a petition accusing her of serious ethical violations shown in a leaked audio of a phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen last month.

Ms Paetongtarn on Monday denied the speculation, and said her taking on an additional role reflected her desire to oversee the government's soft power policy.

Key changes in the new cabinet include Phumtham Wejayachai, who is now deputy prime minister and interior minister. His previous position as defence minister has been left unfilled.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan is replaced by Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for natural resources and environment, and veteran Suchart Tanchareon returns as PM's Office Minister.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who was culture minister until replaced by Ms Paetongtarn, moves to minister for higher education, science, research and innovation.

Narumon Pinyosinwat moves from the agriculture and cooperatives portfolio to serve as education minister.