Thaksin attends Criminal Court for lese-majeste hearing

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra leaves the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Aug 19, 2024, after a scheduled hearing of lese-majeste charges brought against him. (Bangkok Post file photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra showed up at the Criminal Court on Tuesday morning for the first hearing of prosecution witnesses in the lese-majeste case over his media interview in South Korea in 2015.

Thaksin arrived at the court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok at 9.18am in a bronze Mercedes Benz and avoided reporters by using a side elevator rather than the front staircase.

His brother-in-law and former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat was present at the court to give him moral support. The court ordered the doors closed, barring the public and media.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Mr Somchai said he was at the court as a member of the public giving moral support to Thaksin.

Asked if he would be called as a defence witness, Mr Somchai said Thaksin’s legal team had not put his name forward as a witness. (continues below)

Somchai Wongsawat, 77, former prime minister and Thaksin Shinawatra's brother-in-law, speaks to reporters on Tuesday morning outside the Criminal Court, Bangkok. He was there to show his support for Thaksin. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The case stems from remarks Thaksin made in a 2015 interview with Chosun Ilbo in South Korea during which he alleged that privy councillors supported the coup that removed his younger sister, then-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, from power.

The interview was posted online, so he was also charged with computer crime in addition to lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

Thaksin, 75, denied the charges and is free on bail.

Thaksin’s lawyer Winyat Chartmontree said prosecutors planned to put three of their 10 listed witnesses in the stand during the three-day hearing.

As defence counsel he would cross-examine each witness, Mr Winyat said.

Asked if Thaksin was required to attend every hearing, he replied that his client was out on bail and was therefore obligated to appear in court. The Criminal Court may issue procedural guidelines, he added.

He also said a request for trial in absentia might be considered if necessary, but Thaksin currently intended to be present throughout the proceedings.

Mr Winyat said a request for a trial in absentia was generally only applicable in cases where the maximum penalty did not exceed 10 years. Given that the charges in this case carry a higher sentence, the defendant may not qualify for that exception.

Thaksin had shown his intention to attend all hearings in person, he said.

The first witness to testify was an officer from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), who is also the complainant in the case. Around noon, a private vehicle picked up Thaksin from the side entrance of the Criminal Court building, then exited through Gate 7 of the Civil Court.

The vehicle travelled along Ratchadaphisek Road, where a group of red-shirt supporters, photographers and news reporters were waiting near Gate 10 of the court to catch a glimpse of Thaksin.

Lawyer Winyat told reporters he could not give details of the proceedings as the court had ordered the trial to be held in-camera. Both parties were strictly instructed not to reveal any information discussed inside the courtroom. Doing so would violate court regulations and potentially affect the case.

Thaksin reportedly left the court to have lunch and was expected to return at 1.30pm for the afternoon session.

The court has scheduled seven sessions for the hearings - three for the plaintiff’s 10 witnesses (July 1–3), and four for the defendant’s 14 witnesses, beginning on July 15. The final hearing is scheduled for July 23, although proceedings may conclude earlier depending on the pace of the trial, Thaksin's lawyer said.