Court suspends PM Paetongtarn from office in Hun Sen phone call case

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives for a cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty pending its consideration of the case against her involving a controversial phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The nine Constitutional Court judges resolved unanimously to accept the senators’ petition against Ms Paetongtarn continuing as premier for consideration and temporarily suspended her from office by seven votes to two

Ms Paetongtarn remains in the cabinet because in Monday’s royal approval of her new cabinet she was given the dual role of minister for culture. The royal command was published on Tuesday morning.

The petition, initiated by 36 senators, asked the court to investigate a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, and sought her suspension pending the court's ruling.

In the conversation Ms Paetongtarn was heard making derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region, branding him an adversary, as well as showing a submissive tone towards Hun Sen, with her signalling a readiness to comply with the Cambodian strongman's demands.

The 2nd Army supervises the border with Cambodia from Sa Kaeo to Ubon Ratchathani that includes the four contested areas at the centre of the current dispute between the two countries.

She stands accused of lacking qualifications and integrity under Sections 160 (4) and (5) of the constitution. The complaint also alleges that she lacks honesty and engages in conduct that constitutes a grave breach of ethical standards.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit is acting prime minister.

The Constitutional Court said that the petition concerned Sections 82 and 170 of the constitution.

Section 170 referred to conditions for the termination of ministers’ terms= and Section 82 is among the conditions.

Section 82 allows senators to ask the Constitutional Court to suspend and end the tenure of members of the parliament.

The Constitutional Court on Monday ordered Ms Paetongtarn to file a written clarification within 15 days.

After learning of the court’s order Ms Paetongtarn said she had phoned Hun Sen in a bid to prevent more clashes with Cambodia.

“I was thinking only about way to prevent clashes and casualties. I insist that I had no ill intentions,” she said.

"I apologise if the approach I took was unsatisfactory,” the suspended prime minister said.