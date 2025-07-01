Defence minister’s post left vacant in reshuffle

Deputy to fill in amid speculation seat is being saved for former senator

Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, then chief of defence forces, visits Phangnga province to observe the Royal Thai Navy’s annual field and maritime training exercise in 2021. (Bangkok Post file photo/Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The post of defence minister has been left vacant in the latest Thai cabinet reshuffle, prompting speculation that it is being reserved for Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, a former senator and chief of defence forces.

Until then, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit will fill in as acting minister in the cabinet shake-up announced in the Royal Gazette, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move has fuelled speculation that the vacancy is being held for Gen Chalermpol, said the source, asking not to be named.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, speaking shortly before the Constitutional Court suspended her as prime minister on Tuesday over a leaked phone conversation with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen, insisted the defence ministry would carry on as usual under Gen Nattaphon’s capable stewardship.

She neither confirmed nor denied speculation surrounding Gen Chalermpol becoming the minister after Sept 30.

Ms Paetongtarn declined to comment when asked whether she had deliberately refrained from appointing a new defence minister to succeed Phumtham Wechayachai — who is now interior minister — to avoid provoking a negative reaction from the armed forces amid the border dispute with Cambodia.

Mr Phumtham, meanwhile, voiced confidence in Gen Nattaphon’s ability to serve effectively, citing his broad expertise and strong coordination skills.

Mr Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister, said he had no idea why Ms Paetongtarn decided to leave the defence minister’s post vacant.