Nattaphon gives security assurances

Listen to this article

Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit (photo: Government House)

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit tried to assure the public that there will be no power vacuum and national security work will continue as usual despite the defence minister post being left vacant.

Gen Nattaphon said on Wednesday he is authorised to serve as acting defence minister under the law governing the Defence Ministry and insisted national security operations in all areas will proceed without disruption.

The defence minister's post, left vacant in the latest cabinet reshuffle, has sparked speculation it is being reserved for Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, a former senator and chief of the defence forces.

By law, Gen Chalermpol, like all former senators, cannot hold public office for at least two years after vacating his Senate seat. This period ends on Sept 30.

Regarding public concerns over Thai-Cambodian border tensions, Gen Nattaphon said the matter is being handled by the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration Centre (TCBSAC) under a resolution passed by the National Security Council (NSC) on June 27.

The centre is implementing measures to manage the situation, he said, adding the overall situation along the border remains unchanged.

All necessary mechanisms are being employed to coordinate with Cambodia to resolve any disputes through bilateral frameworks, especially the General Border Committee (GBC), which is co-chaired by the defence ministries of both countries.

The GBC is responsible for discussing strategic directions and appropriate measures to enhance cooperation and maintain peace and order along the shared border. However, he said the Regional Border Committee, which operates at a regional military level, cannot fully address the current issues.

Gen Nattaphon said there has been progress as Cambodia is more open to engage in dialogue, but negotiations are ongoing and he could not disclose specific details.

He added Thailand remains firm in maintaining its current policy on border checkpoint operating hours.

On Cambodia's International Court of Justice petition over the disputed sites -- Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Kwai, and the Emerald Triangle -- he said the centre is only responsible for managing the border situation and will not involve itself in any legal matters.