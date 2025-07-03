People’s Party proposes ‘caretaker government’ solution

Largest opposition party says parliament should be dissolved after budget is passed

People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut says the party would support an interim administration if it would agree to organise a general election and hold a public referendum on establishing a constitution drafting assembly.

The opposition People's Party has signalled its readiness to vote for a new prime minister without joining the governing coalition, on condition that the next administration functions solely as a temporary government.

The largest opposition party said the interim government must be mandated to organise a general election and hold a public referendum on establishing a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) to rewrite the charter.

The position was agreed during a meeting of party MPs on Wednesday, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her duties pending a ruling on allegations of ethical misconduct.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut told members the political impasse could be resolved without a full-blown crisis, adding that a temporary government with a clear, limited mandate was essential to restore stability and return power to the public through democratic processes.

He also urged his MPs to remain focused and act with maturity amid the political uncertainty. He also stressed the importance of working diligently in their constituencies and maintaining their commitment to serving the public. He also addressed the party’s stance on the unfolding political situation, should Ms Paetongtarn be formally removed from office.

The country would not face a political deadlock in such an event, as the acting prime minister retains the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament, he said. In the event that a new prime minister must be elected, the party expressed its willingness to vote in favour of a suitable candidate, without joining the cabinet.

However, this support comes with a clear condition: the new government must be transitional in nature. Its sole mandate would be to organise a fresh general election and hold a public referendum on establishing a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) to write a new charter as soon as possible, he said.

The party believes this approach would not only restore political normalcy but also help resolve the diplomatic tension between Thailand and Cambodia, which has recently escalated. It further proposed that parliament be dissolved by the end of this year, following the passage of the annual budget bill.

Regarding reports that Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul may propose himself as a caretaker prime minister, Mr Natthaphong said talks among opposition parties have considered multiple political scenarios.

When asked whether his party would vote in support of Mr Anutin as prime minister without joining the government, Mr Natthapong said it would be premature to confirm such a stance at this stage.

“I cannot speak unilaterally. Ultimately, the other side — the Bhumjaithai Party and Mr Anutin himself — must also be in agreement with us,” he said. “In our informal discussions thus far, various options and scenarios have been explored.”

Mr Anutin denied reports suggesting he had been proposed as a potential interim prime minister in the event of a political vacuum.

“I have never proposed myself as an interim prime minister. The claim is untrue. I don’t know if it’s part of someone’s information operation,” Mr Anutin said.

He said the country still has a prime minister, even though Ms Paetongtarn has been suspended from duties pending the court ruling. “We must proceed in accordance with legal and constitutional mechanisms,” he said.

He confirmed he would meet opposition leader Natthapong on Thursday, their first formal discussion. “We’ve never had a real conversation, only brief exchanges,” he said.