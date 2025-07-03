Foreign ministry slams Hun Manet comments

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reveal a motif commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on April 23. (Photo: Government House)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Cambodia to stop interfering in Thailand's domestic affairs.

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Wednesday Cambodia's actions constitute interference in Thailand's internal affairs and seriously violate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Charter, the United Nations Charter, and international law.

Mr Nikorndej's comments came during a press conference when he was asked about comments published in the media by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet where he hinted at expecting a change in the Thai leadership.

These comments came after Paetongtarn Shinawatra had her prime ministerial duties suspended on Tuesday following her leaked phone call with Hun Manet's father and Cambodian Senate president, Hun Sen.

"We are not playing games. When we engage, we do so seriously. In Cambodia, there is no confusion with different people issuing contradictory statements or four separate letters saying different things," the Khmer Times on Wednesday quoted Hun Manet saying in a speech on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for someone with real power, someone with the legitimate authority to open or close border checkpoints," he added.

Mr Nikorndej said the Thai government wants Cambodia to cease using such rhetoric as it undermines bilateral relations. He called on Cambodia to resolve the issue between the two countries peacefully.