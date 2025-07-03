Debate against govt now 'under review'

The no-confidence debate motion against the government remains under review since Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's suspension from duty, says the Bhumjaithai Party.

Nan Boonthida Somchai, an MP for Ubon Ratchathani and party spokeswoman, shared the outcome of the party's first participation in the opposition whips meeting on Wednesday following its recent exit from the ruling coalition.

Ms Nan said Bhumjaithai's delegation of six MPs joined discussions focused on coordinating upcoming parliamentary business, including live questions, motions, and legislative agendas for Thursday when the House emerges from recess and reconvenes its meeting.

Regarding the potential censure debate to be launched against the government under Article 151 of the constitution, Ms Nan said although there had been prior announcements about the motion, the Constitutional Court order on Tuesday suspending Ms Paetongtarn from prime ministerial duty has shifted the political landscape.

The premier faced the suspension over a leaked audio conversation she had with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

"The opposition whip agreed that each party should go back and consult internally before deciding whether to proceed (with the censure motion).

"There are still legal questions, and each party is seeking guidance from its legal teams and members before moving forward," Ms Nan said.

The opposition People's Party (PP) earlier appeared lukewarm to the proposed censure motion, saying the debate is allowed only once a year and launching it requires careful consideration.

The opposition opened the no-confidence motion back in March, although queries were raised over whether a fresh censure debate could be held with the reconvening of the House session.

On broader legislative matters, the Bhumjaithai spokeswoman said discussions this week primarily focused on live questions and reports from various agencies. Deliberation on more substantive laws -- such as the casino-entertainment complex bill -- have been tentatively scheduled for next week.

When asked about PP MP Parit Wacharasindhu's observation the cabinet had not formally withdrawn the bill and whether parliament should proceed with the debate, Ms Nan responded cautiously.

"We need to hear from the bill's original sponsor before making assumptions. At this stage, there's still speculation. But whatever path is taken, it will require a parliamentary vote.

"We expect the bill to be placed on the agenda next week. Internal party meetings are being held to prepare for this," she said.

After Bhumjaithai's withdrawal from the coalition government, the casino-entertainment complex bill, sponsored by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, has been relegated to a less urgent spot on the House meeting agenda. Moving up in its place will be the political amnesty bill which promises to be equally controversial, according to a source.