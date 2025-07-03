Bhumjaithai land case is not 'politically motivated'

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has dismissed reports the investigation into the controversial Khao Kradong land case involving the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) is politically motivated.

He insisted the matter must proceed strictly through legal channels.

Mr Phumtham dismissed the suggestion his appointment signalled an attempt by the ruling Pheu Thai Party to settle political scores with BJT, the party that previously held the interior portfolio.

"This is a simplistic interpretation," he said. "Those who serve in government are obliged to uphold justice within a democratic system. Regardless of which ministry anyone oversees, if no wrongdoing has been committed, no action can be taken."

Regarding the Khao Kradong dispute, Mr Phumtham said it must be handled in accordance with the legal process.

The Khao Kradong case involves allegations of illegal land encroachment in a total of 5,083 rai in the forest conservation zone of Khao Kradong in Buri Ram's Muang district.

The Supreme Court affirmed that ownership of the Khao Kradong land belonged to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) before the issuance of title deeds by the Department of Lands (DoL), and that the deeds were unlawful and must be revoked through the judicial process.

DoL, which comes under the Interior Ministry, led by BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul at that time, decideded not to revoke 900 land title deeds of the disputed land, 20 of which, or about 288 rai of land, belonged to the Chidchob family, a key player behind BJT.

When asked whether the cabinet reshuffle, which saw Pheu Thai take over several ministries previously held by BJT, would lead to political friction, Mr Phumtham insisted the reshuffle was driven by national interest, not partisan conflict.

"This is a matter of national governance, not personal revenge," he said. "As a minister, part of my duty is to ensure proper oversight. It's not just about examining what BJT did -- we must also scrutinise ourselves. Anti-corruption is a core government policy and must be enforced without exception."

Pressed on whether those who have done nothing wrong should have nothing to fear, Mr Phumtham responded with a laugh: "Exactly. If you've done nothing wrong, there's no reason to be afraid. Everything must proceed according to the law."