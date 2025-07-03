Opposition parties welcome Bhumjaithai

Listen to this article

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (right) and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul chat before a meeting of the five opposition parties at Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Leaders of five opposition parties held their first joint meeting of the new parliamentary session on Thursday morning as they welcomed the Bhumjaithai Party, with leader Anutin Charnvirakul vowing to fully scrutinise the government.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the main opposition People’s Party, chaired the meeting that began at 9.30am on the sixth floor of parliament.

The five parties now collectively hold 239 seats in the House of Representatives: People’s Party 143, Bhumjaithai 69, Palang Pracharath 20, Thai Sang Thai 6 and Fair Party 1. The government has 256 seats out of 495.

The meeting was being closely watched as the conservative Bhumjaithai Party, which left the governing coalition last month, is ideologically very different from the People’s Party.

Prior to the session, Mr Natthaphong held a closed-door discussion with Mr Anutin, who leads 69 MPs to expand the opposition's ranks.

Key figures from the five parties attended the meeting, which sought to map out a shared strategic direction for the opposition in the wake of ongoing political and national crises.

Representing the People’s Party were Mr Natthaphong; Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, list MP and deputy leader; Rangsiman Rome, list MP and deputy leader; Pakornwut Udompipatskul, deputy leader and chief opposition whip; Picharn Chaopattanawong, party executive; and Parit Wacharasindhu, list MP and party spokesman.

Bhumjaithai was represented by Mr Anutin; Chaiyachon Chidchob, Buri Ram MP and party secretary-general; Paradorn and Kornwee Prisananantakul, both Ang Thong MPs; and Nan Boonythida Somchai, Ubon Ratchathani MP and party spokeswoman.

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) was represented by Chaimongkol Chaiyarob, Sakon Nakhon MP; and Chakat Patanakitwiboon, Phangnga MP, both deputy leaders.

Representing Thai Sang Thai were party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan and Chatchawan Paeyathai, Roi Et MP and party secretary-general.

The Fair Party was represented by Kanvee Suebsaeng, a list MP.

Mr Natthaphong said the meeting was held to find common ground for collaborative efforts.

“While each party may differ from the coalition government, we respect each other’s positions,” he said. “We will not interfere with one another’s stances. Today’s meeting aims to find common ground to pursue during this time of national crisis.”

Mr Anutin expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome, saying this was Bhumjaithai’s first official engagement as an opposition party.

“I assure you that Bhumjaithai will carry out its responsibilities as an opposition, working closely with all opposition parties to fully scrutinise the government,” he said.

Shortly after announcing its switch to the opposition, Bhumjaithai proposed tabling a no-confidence motion against the government. However, it is now on hold as the party wants to monitor new developments following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives says 16 parties are represented in the 26th House. For a no-confidence motion to proceed, it requires the support of one-fifth of the total 495 MPs.

Mr Chakat of the PPRP echoed the sentiment of collaboration. “The PPRP will continue to work closely with the opposition bloc, particularly in matters such as no-confidence debates. Over the past year, we coordinated effectively and are ready to move in the same direction,” he said.

Khunying Sudarat stressed the importance of a strong opposition during turbulent times. “Thailand is facing multiple crises. We are pleased to welcome Bhumjaithai. As a strengthened opposition, now joined by Bhumjaithai, we reaffirm our commitment to being a constructive force that truly serves the people and the nation.

Mr Kanvee reiterated the Fair Party’s unwavering commitment to its opposition role. “From day one until now, we have stood firm on our stance and ideology to carry out our role to scrutinise the government. We warmly welcome our colleagues from Bhumjaithai,” he said.

