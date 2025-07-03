New ministers including suspended PM sworn in

Paetongtarn says she’ll start work at culture ministry on Friday amid questions about her eligibility

Newly appointed ministers are sworn in before Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall on Thursday. (Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household)

Newly appointed Thai cabinet ministers including suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra were sworn in on Thursday, as the debate continued over Ms Paetongtarn’s eligibility to remain in the cabinet.

Also among those taking the oath was Deputy PM and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who becomes the third person to occupy the prime minister’s seat this week.

Deputy PM Suriya Jungrungreangkit held the position of acting prime minister after Ms Paetongtarn was suspended by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. After leading the new ministers to the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Mr Suriya passed the baton to Mr Phumtham.

Before the swearing-in, the 14 ministers named to new positions in a recent cabinet reshuffle — including Culture Minister Paetongtarn — gathered at Government House in the morning to undergo Covid-19 tests and have their photos taken for new ministers’ ID cards.

The swearing-in took place in the presence of Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Bangkok at 11.11am.

His Majesty advised the newly appointed ministers to work with knowledge, ability and honesty for national prosperity and security.

A special cabinet meeting followed at Government House at 1pm. The session lasted only about half an hour to clarify the allocation of responsibilities among deputy prime ministers.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn was at the meeting. She did not enter the prime minister’s office and said she would enter the Culture Ministry at 9am on Friday.

Ms Paetongtarn was appointed as the culture ministry shortly before the Constitutional Court suspended her as prime minister over her controversial phone conversation with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

The concurrent culture minister’s position keeps her in the cabinet during her suspension pending the court’s ruling on 36 senators’ complaint against her prime ministerial performance.

However, some senators maintain that Ms Paetongtarn is not eligible to hold any ministerial posts while she is suspended, given that the embarrassing phone conversation could be considered a violation of ministerial ethics under the constitution.

These senators have been pressing for an urgent legal interpretation from the charter court. Some have also suggested that Mr Suriya could be held responsible for appointing an unsuitable person to the cabinet, given that he was acting PM at the time of the swearing-in.

The Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that the senators’ petition against the prime minister concerned Sections 82 and 170 of the constitution.

Section 170 refers to conditions for the termination of ministers’ terms and Section 82 is among those conditions.

Section 82 allows senators to ask the court to suspend and end the tenure of members of parliament. Section 170 allows Section 82 to be applied for the termination of ministers’ terms.