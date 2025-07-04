Casino bill decision due on Monday

Listen to this article

Members of anti-gambling networks gather at Government House on July 2 calling for the withdrawal of the Entertainment Complex bill and another bill legalising online betting. They cut plants to symbolise tackling gambling addiction at the root. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The government is set to make a final decision on Monday on whether to withdraw the controversial casino-entertainment complex bill from the House agenda, according to Chousak Sirinil, the Prime Minister's Office Minister.

Mr Chousak, a Pheu Thai Party-list MP, said the government is deliberating whether to postpone or entirely withdraw the bill.

He noted that while formal withdrawal typically requires a resolution by the House of Representatives, it could be withdrawn immediately if the House raises no objection.

When asked what prompted the reconsideration, Mr Chousak cited the latest cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of new ministers.

"The government likely believes the matter should be thoroughly reviewed and discussed again to ensure it is sufficiently prepared before proceeding," he said.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said discussions must be held with Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who is in charge of the matter, before any decision is finalised.

She said the matter would be taken up at the meeting of the government whip committee on Monday.

The bill was originally placed on the legislative agenda for consideration during the current parliamentary session, which opened yesterday. The government had designated it as urgent legislation to be advanced promptly.

However, it has since indicated a shift in priorities, opting to move forward with an amnesty bill first instead.

Sen Weeraphan Suwannamai, chairman of the Senate committee studying the bill, said the panel is worried the government may be withholding or limiting key information about the bill and its implications.

As a result, the committee has decided to invite an authorised representative of suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to appear before the Senate on July 17 to clarify 12 major concerns surrounding the project.

Among the issues are whether casino revenue constitutes the core financial driver of the project; whether the government has already approved the establishment of five casinos; whether the proposed use of land at Klong Toey Port violates expropriation laws; and whether there is sufficient transparency in the process of licensing and regulating casino operators.