Thai government under pressure

The opposition bloc, led by People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawuit, centre, shows solidarity at a meeting to officially welcome Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, second from left, to its fold on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The opposition is stepping up pressure on the government, with the People's Party calling for the appointment of an interim prime minister and dissolution of the House before the end of the year to prevent political deadlock.

In a statement released on its official Facebook page on Thursday, the main opposition party outlined several conditions for it to support a new leader, if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is removed by the Constitutional Court over the leaked recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen about the ongoing border dispute. She is currently suspended from duty, pending the court's ruling.

The party said the new prime minister must agree to dissolve parliament by the end of the year and commit to resolving the pressing political, economic and security challenges facing the country.

Not only should the next government be legitimate in the eyes of the law and trusted by the public, but it must also be led by competent individuals, instead of being formed through political bargaining, the statement added.

The party noted that, as the current parliament can't produce a government with these qualities, a fresh general election must be called in order to form a competent and legitimate administration.

In the statement, the party called on acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai to use his authority to return power to the people. The party also reiterated that it will remain in the opposition until a new election is held, and that it won't join the government or accept any ministerial positions until its conditions are met.

Before parliament is dissolved, the PP said a referendum on setting up a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) to amend the charter must be held.

At the same time, the interim government should make an effort to urgently de-escalate the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia and ensure the passage of essential economic stimulus measures to help the public deal with the cost-of-living crisis, it added.

If the candidate fails to follow through, then the party and its 142 MPs will use all parliamentary mechanisms available to immediately bring down the government, it warned.

The statement highlights the party's effort to strike a balance between preventing a constitutional deadlock and maintaining its role as a principled opposition.

It also reflects growing pressure on the fragile coalition government amid rising calls for new elections and political reform.

On Thursday, PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut met representatives from other opposition parties on the first day of the new parliamentary session.

It was the first time he had welcomed Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul to the opposition in person.

Mr Natthaphong said the discussion he had with other opposition members focused on ways to respond to the current political situation and the deepening crisis of confidence in the current government.

The opposition unanimously agreed to push back against the government's heavily criticised casino-entertainment complex bill. They demanded that the government withdraw the bill and commit not to reintroduce it.

Mr Natthaphong added that the bloc supports initiating a referendum to be organised to gauge public support for the establishment of the CDA.

The process hinges on a pending Constitutional Court ruling regarding the amendment of Article 256, which would allow the CDA's creation.

As for the no-confidence debate against the government proposed by Bhumjaithai, the decision will depend on the outcome of the Constitutional Court's ruling on Ms Paetongtarn's legal standing.

Mr Anutin, meanwhile, clarified reports about him nominating himself as a prime minister candidate, calling them "a significant misunderstanding".

"We're only discussing principles. Whoever steps in must do so only temporarily -- with the sole mission of solving current crises and dissolving parliament to return power to the people through an election."