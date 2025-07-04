Palang Pracharath Party disrupts first meeting

Listen to this article

The first parliamentary meeting of the new legislative session ended prematurely after a surprise move by the opposition prompted questions about a possible lack of quorum on Thursday.

The session, held amid concerns over the government's slim parliamentary majority following the withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) from the coalition, began at 9am with Pichet Chuamuangphan, the first deputy House speaker, presiding.

The chamber acknowledged a royal decree convening the session, as well as the official appointments and dismissals of cabinet ministers.

After addressing periods of live questions, the meeting appeared to proceed smoothly until the early afternoon when Akkara Thongjaisod, an MP from the opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), called for a quorum count.

His call triggered objections from Watcharaphon Khawkham, a Pheu Thai Party MP from Udon Thani, who argued that the motion was procedurally invalid due to an insufficient number of supporters.

However, Mr Pichet insisted parliamentary staff had confirmed the motion had adequate backing and proceeded to summon MPs to verify their presence.

Mr Watcharaphon countered with a motion requesting a roll-call vote for the quorum check, which required a decision by vote. Before that vote could proceed, Mr Pichet announced that a full quorum needed to be present and asked MPs to summon colleagues from committee rooms.

Despite efforts to rally MPs, after about 10 minutes, Mr Pichet abruptly ended the session, stating: "Since today is the first day of the session, we'll stop here for now," and adjourned the meeting at 1.58pm.

The adjournment was thought to be a tactical move to avoid officially recording the attendance shortfall. Initial estimates suggested those in attendance fell below the minimum 248 MPs required to be present for the session to carry on.

The quorum shortfall was attributed in part to several MPs, newly appointed as ministers, being away to take part in the royal swearing-in ceremony with the cabinet.

Upon learning of the quorum challenge, many reportedly rushed back to parliament -- but not in time, as Mr Pichet had already closed the session.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, also a prominent figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said coalition MPs need to be fully present at future sessions and instructed ministers to bring their work to parliament.

Pattarapong Leelapat, a Chiang Mai MP for the People's Party, said the adjournment shows the government lacks support. "They couldn't maintain a majority. The refusal to proceed with a quorum count was a deliberate move to conceal this instability," he added.