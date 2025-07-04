Former Democrat deputy leader Suchatvee quits to form new party

Suchatvee Suwansawat, chairman of the Democrat Party's Bangkok policy working group, unveils Bangkok's policy platform at the party's headquarters on March 22, 2023. The former Democrat Party deputy leader resigned from the party on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Former Democrat deputy leader Suchatvee Suwansawat on Friday resigned from the party amid reports that he would lead a new political outfit, to be called "Thai Klao Mai'', backed by former key Democrats including former deputy leader Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich.

In a statement, Mr Suchatvee confirmed he had submitted his resignation to both the party and the Election Commission (EC) effective as of Friday.

He expressed gratitude to the Democrat Party for the opportunity and support during his time in the party. He represented the Democrats in the 2022 Bangkok gubernatorial contest and was a party-list candidate in the previous general election.

Mr Suchatvee insisted that his departure was not due to any internal rift, but was driven by his desire to pursue education reform, making it a key mechanism to improve the quality of life, the economy, and national security in the long term.

A source within the Democrat Party said Mr Suchatvee's resignation was likely influenced by the party's recent decision to remain in the Pheu Thai-led coalition despite a leaked audio clip featuring a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

According to the source, Mr Suchatvee walked out of the party meeting once the decision to stay in the coalition was finalised

Following his resignation, reports surfaced that Mr Suchatvee would lead a new political party, tentatively known as the Thai Kao Mai Party. The party, reportedly backed by Khunying Kalaya, would focus on policies related to education, innovation, and welfare for younger generations.

Several former Democrat stalwarts, including Sathit Pitutecha and Sanphet Boonyamanee, are said to be interested in joining the new party.

When asked in a media interview whether he would have been able to pursue his education reform agenda with the Democrats as part of the government, Mr Suchatvee said there had been no changes and he could no longer wait.

He admitted that he was in talks with those who shared his ideology about driving changes through education.

The former candidate for Bangkok governor appeared determined to pursue his mission of education reform at the national level when asked about next year's Bangkok gubernatorial race.

"My interest in developing Bangkok remains," he said. "But without national education reform, the country's future is grim. I’m more focused on driving change at the national level."

Prior to entering politics, Mr Suchatvee served as rector of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL). He was tasked with leading the Democrats' "Modern Education" policy platform in the previous election campaign.