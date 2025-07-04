Cambodia artefact rumours ‘false’

Paetongtarn shoots down misinformation while discussing new mission as culture minister

Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the Ministry of Culture on Friday on the first day of her work as the culture minister. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has dismissed reports that Thailand is preparing to imminently transfer 20 ancient artefacts to Cambodia.

Speaking on Friday in her new role as culture minister, Ms Paetongtarn confirmed that the return of 23 artefacts to Cambodia was completed in 2015 after verification of their origin.

The return of another 20 artefacts related to the same case, was approved in principle by the cabinet in 2024. But they remain in Thailand as the Fine Arts Department faces budget constraints, and the issue is not deemed urgent due to ongoing border tensions, she said.

“This is not considered an urgent matter and cannot be funded by the central budget,” Ms Paetongtarn said. She added that the proposal may need to be resubmitted for ministry-level budgeting and cabinet acknowledgement.

“Given the current situation between Thailand and Cambodia, the Culture Ministry recommends further review,” she said.

She said legal action would be taken against those spreading false information, which she added was damaging and misleading.

Ms Paetongtarn also reaffirmed Thailand’s sovereignty over the Ta Muen Thom temple complex in Surin, which is protected under the 1961 Ancient Monuments Act.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also working to uphold Thai sovereignty in other disputed areas near the border with Cambodia, she added.

Soft power push

Becoming culture minister gives Ms Paetongtarn an opportunity to focus on her long-standing passion to promote soft power as a means of enhancing Thailand’s standing in the world.

She reiterated her commitment to supporting Thailand’s creative industries. She highlighted plans to extend cash rebate incentives, previously available to international filmmakers, to Thai productions.

“I want to see Thai films go further. They can subtly showcase our products and culture to the world,” she said.

She also outlined four key soft power industries to be prioritised: film, food, Muay Thai and wellness. These sectors, she said, can quickly enhance Thailand’s economic potential, tourism and job creation.

“Where collaboration with the Culture Ministry is possible — be it public or private — I’m ready to support it,” she said.

Ms Paetongtarn also confirmed her commitment to advancing soft power and cultural development, calling them essential tools for stimulating the economy and opening new opportunities for the public.

“I have long advocated for soft power as a development strategy,” she said. “Despite my suspension, I am committed to doing my best in this role.”

Ms Paetongtarn was suspended from the premiership on July 1 by the Constitutional Court pending a ruling on allegations of ethical misconduct and abuse of power.

Social activist Srisuwan Janya on Friday petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Ms Paetongtarn and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit for joining a royal audience after the recent cabinet reshuffle.

He said this violated the court’s suspension order.