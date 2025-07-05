PP fears 'instability' will hold up laws

The first parliamentary meeting of the new legislative session ends prematurely after a move by the opposition prompted questions about a possible lack of quorum on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The People's Party (PP) has warned of negative signals after a House session collapsed on its opening day, raising concerns over government stability and future legislative progress.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a PP list-MP and deputy leader, addressed the collapse of the House of Representatives' meeting on Thursday, describing it as an ominous sign for future legislative votes.

She warned that such incidents could hinder parliament's operations, particularly at a time when government stability is uncertain.

Ms Sirikanya acknowledged that although some MPs had recently taken up ministerial posts, their absence should not have led to a lack of quorum. With an estimated discrepancy of only around 30 members, the situation should have been manageable.

She said she had expected full attendance from the government side, and the failure hinted at absenteeism.

She further noted that Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai Party MP and the chief government whip, had explicitly instructed coalition MPs not to be absent, not to request leave, and not to arrive late.

Despite this, the session still collapsed, which she described as a troubling signal for the passage of future key legislation.

She said that without improved preparation, parliamentary proceedings could be seriously impeded, especially while the government's hold on power remains fragile.

When asked whether the incident was a deliberate test of the government's voting strength, Ms Sirikanya said there had been no prior coordination with the opposition.

She had assumed there would be full attendance on the first day. However, the quorum count and subsequent collapse reflected the government's instability, reinforcing the need for accurate assessments of parliamentary support going forward, she noted.

Looking ahead to the session on July 9, Ms Sirikanya said the House would consider the entertainment complex bill.

She said she expects a routine quorum count for a vote that will be required on the bill.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha explained that the failure to reach a quorum on the opening day occurred because it coincided with a special cabinet meeting. Many ministers, who also serve as MPs, were unable to attend as a result.

In addition, there were concurrent meetings of standing and special parliamentary committees, further contributing to members' absence. Nevertheless, Mr Wan said it is the duty of MPs -- from all parties -- to be present and ensure the quorum is met for parliamentary sessions.