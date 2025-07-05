Casino bill delay likely for review by new cabinet

Around 1,200 demonstrators from the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand and the ‘Anti-Casino’ alliance gather outside parliament in April to protest the controversial draft bill on entertainment complexes, which seeks to legalise casinos. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The controversial entertainment complex bill needs to be reviewed by the newly formed cabinet before proceeding with it further, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Press Council of Thailand to mark its 28th anniversary on Friday, Mr Julapun said government whips and cabinet representatives have discussed the possibility of delaying the bill for a thorough review by the new ministers.

He dismissed speculation that the bill's fate was tied to the recent withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) from the coalition, saying the coalition still commands a majority that is enough to secure its passage.

However, Mr Julapun noted that due to the major cabinet reshuffle, fresh input from the new ministers on the highly contentious issue is welcome. There are also calls for the government to first address ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions, he added.

According to the minister, the formal withdrawal of the bill typically requires a resolution by the cabinet, and the bill could be withdrawn immediately if the House raises no objections.

Mr Julapun admitted that the opposition might push for deliberation and vote the bill down.

"But the government is confident it has sufficient support to either delay deliberation or withdraw the bill for review," he said.

The bill, which seeks to establish integrated entertainment complexes that include casinos, was originally scheduled to be the first item on the House agenda on July 9.

It was to be followed by four other bills related to social harmony and political amnesty.

Mr Julapun also dismissed any connection between the government's casino policy and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen's recent criticism of Thailand, saying the decision to delay it is primarily to allow for further review and ease political tensions.

Visuth Chainaroon, the chief government whip, yesterday echoed the need for its withdrawal, citing the coalition's slim majority and an unfavourable political climate.

He said he discussed the matter with Prime Minister's Office Minister Chusak Sirinil, and both agreed that a postponement could still intensify public pressure, making a full withdrawal the better course of action.

"If the new cabinet is ready, it can resubmit the bill. But it must engage with the public first, as this bill has wide-ranging repercussions," he said.