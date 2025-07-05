Phumtham vows drug blitz

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrives at the ministry on Friday to present policies to senior officials and provincial governors nationwide on his first official day in the role at the ministry. (Photo: Interior Ministry)

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has pledged a nationwide crackdown on narcotics, crime syndicates, and mafia-style figures, calling the drug crisis a pressing threat to national security.

Mr Phumtham, who is also acting prime minister, on Friday presented policies to senior ministry officials and provincial governors nationwide on his first official day in the role at the Ministry of Interior.

He reiterated a message he had delivered, stating that the Ministry of Interior plays a crucial role in Thailand's governance framework, from the provincial to the district level, in implementing policy and addressing grassroots problems.

He also emphasised the importance of internal solidarity. "Here, there are no black, red, white, green, gold, or blue lions. There is only the lion of the Interior."

Mr Phumtham was using jargon linked to factionalism within the ministry.

The minister stressed that changes need to be seen during his first three months in office and that those who remain idle, either because they are near retirement or for other reasons, are unacceptable.

He is also planning to expand his Seal Stop Safe, a drug-suppression initiative that has been implemented in 14 provinces, to the national level.

"People are running out of patience with the drug crisis. Every villager knows who the drug dealers are, and who collude with civil servants. Villagers say district chiefs and local police commanders don't know this, and they ask me if the government is toughening up."

He stated that this effort will be coordinated with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the police, and the military. A meeting will be held on July 14 to ensure an integrated response.

Regarding the connection between mafia-style figures and transnational criminal networks, he said authorities have investigated financial transaction routes, including mule accounts.

These efforts are being supported by the Anti-Money Laundering Office, which is tracing financial flows and will soon begin naming those involved.

The new Interior Minister sees his ministry as the "centre of all measures. The people's stability is security in all dimensions, not just those involving the military or police".