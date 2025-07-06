Bhumjaithai denies Anutin eyeing PM role

Listen to this article

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul (front left) and People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (front right) before a meeting of the five opposition parties at Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Bhumjaithai Party has firmly denied the Pheu Thai Party’s speculation that its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, is positioning himself to become the next prime minister amid ongoing political uncertainty following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Party spokeswoman Boonyathida Somchai said on Sunday that Mr Anutin has “never offered himself or shown any intention to vie for the premiership”, despite recent claims made by members of the Pheu Thai Party suggesting otherwise.

“The Bhumjaithai Party is currently in opposition, and our focus remains on performing our legislative duties—reviewing bills, raising public concerns, and holding the government accountable,” Ms Boonyathida said.

The Bhumjaithai Party left the Pheu Thai-led government last month following the controversial phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Ms Boonyathida added that there is no need for Pheu Thai to be “paranoid” about anyone taking over the premiership. “If the government is performing well, no one can take that position away from them,” she said.

Ms Boonyathida reiterated that Thailand still has a prime minister, though currently suspended from duty. Bhumjaithai has never proposed a plan to form a new government, but is open to cooperating with all parties to resolve political issues through parliamentary mechanisms.

The party believes that Thai politics will not reach a stalemate.

“The People’s Party’s proposal (forming a caretaker government) is one approach aimed at making parliament the main institution for addressing national issues. The Bhumjaithai Party will take it into consideration when the appropriate time comes.”

“As for Bhumjaithai, it also has its own approach, which will be presented to the public and other political parties for consideration in due course," the party spokeswoman concluded.