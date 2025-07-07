Pheu Thai says no political impasse

Listen to this article

Chousak: PP-BJT alliance 'unlikely'

Thai politics has not yet reached a stalemate despite rising tensions and growing speculation about a potential new political alliance between two opposition parties, says Pheu Thai deputy leader Chousak Sirinil.

Responding to questions about whether the political situation may pave the way for a partnership between the People's Party (PP) and the Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party, Mr Chousak said such a scenario would only be possible if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is removed from office.

He said that a petition against Ms Paetongtarn, who is currently suspended from performing duties as the PM, is still under review by the Constitutional Court and no ruling has been issued.

The court suspended Ms Paetongtarn as it reviewed a leaked audio clip of her private conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen about the Thai-Cambodia border row. Her remarks in the clip sparked ethical questions.

Mr Chousak expressed confidence Ms Paetongtarn would be able to clarify the matter in court while noting that the political climate may be obscuring the facts and legal issues related to the case.

He also dismissed as unlikely the rumours of a political deal between the PP and BJT to back BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul as a "temporary" prime minister.

"It sounds very strange. Is it possible to propose someone as PM without joining the government? I don't think this will actually happen."

He said Pheu Thai had not considered the possibility of Ms Paetongtarn being removed from office, adding she has the full support of the party as she goes through the court process.

Nan Boonthida Somchai, spokeswoman for BJT, rejected the speculation about Mr Anutin becoming PM, saying the party is now in the opposition and is focused on its role in scrutinising the government's performance and making laws.

The party left the Pheu Thai-led government last month following the leak of the phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.

Ms Nan insisted Mr Anutin has never expressed any interest in taking over the premiership as suggested by some Pheu Thai members and added the political situation has not reached a dead end.

"BJT has never proposed any plan to form a new government. However, the party remains open to cooperating with all political parties to ensure that parliament continues to serve as the key mechanism for resolving political issues."